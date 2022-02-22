Tishya, a signature fragrance by The Leela

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANSlife) Tishya by The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts celebrates the essence of India and its richness, with a blend of authentic and inspiring aromas for an immersive sensory experience. The signature fragrance is inspired by India's National flower, the Kumud or lotus, and the wonder flower, Nilgiri or Neelakurinji, which blooms only once every 12 years.







The brand's signature fragrance was launched alongside an all-new line of handcrafted bath amenities.

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, stated, "As a brand that defines the epitome of true Indian luxury, we are delighted to launch our signature fragrance Tishya by The Leela - exclusively available only across The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts."



Tishya Fragrance Lab

The luxury hotel brand is the first to launch a signature fragrance that truly embodies the brand persona and delivers on the brand promise of delighting each guest by curating exclusive, authentic, and desirable experiences. Bhatnagar adds, "We are excited to offer our guests this specially crafted luxury experience."



Executive Chef Abhishek Gupta curated a fascinated concept of fragrance lab to talk about the idea of 'Tishya'.



"The idea was to convert 'Tishya', the brand's signature fragrance into the language of food. That is where we got to bring in fragrance and food together. We broke down Tishya into single alphabets where 'T' stood for tantalizing tastebuds, playing with citrus aroma and offered a Langoustine tartare with a bergamot and lychee shooter. 'I' for Ignites Fire which had Jalapeno and chilli arancini, aniseed jelly with an aniseed fragrance. 'S' stood for smooth as silk and offered mozzarella crudites with pistachio and mint emulsion. 'H' for Health which had corn and avocado cornett, 'Y' was for Year-round protein with chicken and cinnamon tortellini with chicken jus jelly enhanced with cinnamon fragrance and lastly 'A' was Alvaro Elf warriors with yogurt dacquoise, crunchy rice crispy and Illanka ganache with a mix of fruit berry jelly and strawberry rose cream."



For the launch, The Leela collaborated with Kimirica Hunter International and recycling partners to ensure that each bottle is collected and recycled as part of the brand's sustainability charter and commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.



Kimrica Hunter International, is India's largest manufacturer of luxury toiletries and guest room amenities, with a team of 500 people and an expert panel of scientists, fragrance designers, and technicians.



The Leela, winner of the World's Best Awards in 2021 and 2020, places its guests at the centre of everything it does and is dedicated to providing them with authentic and transformative experiences that are infused with the warmth of Indian hospitality.



