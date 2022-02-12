Tisca Chopra starts her online food show 'Tisca's Table'

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Tisca Chopra starts her new journey on the digital platform as a food show host with 'Tisca's Table', a 12-part series.



Starting from Saturday, the show will see Tisca in conversation with celebrities like Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom, Saisha Shinde among others.



Produced by Fursat Films, Gautam Thakker Films, Cheese and Crackers, every episode of 'Tisca's Table' takes the audience through Tisca identifying restaurants serving delicious foods in the locales of the city. According to the guest's choice, the meal may be keto-friendly or vegan. Every guest will be seen diving deep into conversation over delectable food.



Talking about the show, Tisca said, "It is an exciting journey for me as I take charge of one of my dearest projects. It has been an interesting journey from Tisca's mind to Tisca's Table finally on YouTube."



The episodes will be out every Saturday on YouTube.



