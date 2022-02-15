Time to sweep away political corruption from Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Zira (Ferozepur), Feb 15 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday campaigned for the party's candidate Naresh Kataria in this assembly constituency in Ferozepur district of Punjab that will go to the polls for the 117-member Assembly on February 20.



"The time has come to sweep away 70 years of political corruption from Punjab. Every Punjabi will contribute to clean out the political corruption from the system of Punjab by voting for 'Jharoo' (broom)," said Mann at an election meeting.



He said February 20 is an opportunity to create a new history in Punjab. "Leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal, the BJP and the Congress have been taking turns to loot Punjab. Today Punjab has a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore due to the wrong policies of these traditional parties and their greed."



The two-time Member of Parliament, who is contesting from Dhuri, said there was a time when the exchequer of the government was full of money.



Mann said the SAD, the Congress and the BJP leaders had usurped the resources of Punjab due to which the government was not getting any revenue which was being locked in the coffers of corrupt political leaders.



Mann appealed to the people that in order to increase the revenue of the government it was necessary to free the sources of revenue from the Badals, the Congress and the BJP. "For this it is important to change the government of Punjab."



AAP candidate Kataria thanked Mann and said that the people of Zira will win this constituency to form the government in Punjab.



--IANS

vg/bg