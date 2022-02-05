Tihar inmate alleges sodomy

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) An inmate lodged at the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital has alleged that he was sodomised by fellow prisoners, official sources said on Saturday.



Confirming the incident, Director General (Prison) Sandeep Goel told IANS that one inmate at the central jail no 4 had made such an allegation a few days ago.



"The inmate was then sent to a hospital, from where he was later discharged," Goel said.



However, the sources said that apart from sodomy, the said inmate was also thrashed.



Crime inside Asia's largest prison is still prevalent even as authorities are taking stringent measures to curb such incidents.



Notably, incidents like sodomy and coercive sex occur between rival gang members out of revenge.



The DG (Prisons), in an interview earlier with IANS, had said that the Tihar Jail has been strengthening its security arrangements.



Goyal informed they have recently installed over 7,000 CCTV cameras in all their jails to keep a close eye on the inmates.



"Every jail has at least 500-600 cameras. The feed taken from the CCTVs remains for at least one month," he said.



In September, 2021, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had submitted a confidential report proposing 23 action points that required immediate consideration of the Centre for enhanced prison management at Tihar.



The recommendations included installation of jammers and body scanners.



However, the Top Court on November 10, expressed its dissatisfaction over the delay by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in taking action on recommendations submitted by Commissioner Asthana on prison reforms.



It had observed that it is a 'sorry state of affairs' in Tihar jail which has become a 'den of criminals'.



--IANS

uj/ksk/







