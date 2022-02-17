'Tiger spotting' to be promoted in UP district

Bijnor, Feb 17 (iANS) "Tiger spotting" will now be promoted in a big way with a new safari gate opening in Barhapur region of Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district.



The big cats will be kept in natural condition, but within a safe enclosure of around 32 hectares. The enclosure, erected as per standard guidelines, is currently under construction.



According to forest officials, tiger spotting has become rare even in the Corbett Reserve but now a new tiger safari is coming up in Kalagarh region across a 106-hectare area.



The forest department is awaiting orders from the Central Zoo Authority to start the safari, the officials added.



In 2020, the work on the tiger safari began in the forest of the Kalagarh Reserve. Two enclosures were prepared.



The safari can be reached through the Pakhro gate from Barhapur side and from Kotdwar side in Uttarakhand.



According to former ranger of Pakhro area, Braj Bihari Sharma, a pair of big cats will be kept in each enclosure.



"Tourists will be able to reach Pakhro from Delhi in five hours by bus. Cab business will also benefit. The road from Barhapur to Pakhro will have to be repaired by the Public Works Department (PWD). The road from Nagina to Barhapur is yet to be reconstructed," he said.



A forest officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: "A large number of trees were felled by forest authorities allegedly without permission. The matter is being probed by higher officials of the forest department. The work of repairing the road from Kalagarh to Pakhro is affected, its vigilance investigation is also going on."



