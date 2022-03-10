Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Ponte Vedra (Florida) March 10 (IANS) Tiger Woods was formally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday and ushered into golf's most revered club by his daughter, Sam, who delivered a touching speech as the 82-time PGA TOUR winner and 15- time major champion's induction presenter.



As part of the live induction ceremony, fellow generational athletes including Tom Brady, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, Jerry Rice, Annika Sorenstam and Jack Nicklaus offered perspective on Woods' legacy as one of the greatest sports figures of all time.



Joining Woods as part of the 2022 induction class are 11-time LPGA Tour winner and three-time U.S. Women's Open champion, Susie Maxwell Berning, former PGA TOUR commissioner, Tim Finchem, and golf course designer/architect, Marion Hollins. The 2022 inductees were presented with the Hall of Fame's new inductee trophy, created by Tiffany & Co.



Additionally, the World Golf Hall of Fame presented two new distinguished service awards for the first time. Renee Powell was honored as the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Sifford Award presented by Southern Company (for her spirit in advancing diversity in golf), while Peter Ueberroth and the late Dick Ferris were honored through a Lifetime Achievement recognition for their contributions to golf.



Over the course of his career Tiger Woods has won a record-tying 82 PGA TOUR events, along with 15 major championships. Unforgettably, Woods accomplished the "Tiger Slam" in 2000-'01, becoming the first golfer since Bobby Jones (1930) to hold all four major titles at one time. He also is a two-time winner of THE PLAYERS Championship and became the first two-time winner of the FedExCup. Outside the ropes, Woods' TGR Foundation has supported more than two million students around the world.



--IANS



