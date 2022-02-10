Ticket prices issue: High-profile meeting of Tollywood biggies with AP CM

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (IANS) Tollywood's big celebrities are meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, led by megastar Chiranjeevi to discuss the movie ticket prices issue.



The delegation is to discuss some important issues with Jagan Reddy and request him on the ongoing movie ticket prices and theatres issues.



Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva flew to Vijayawada early on Thursday, in a chartered flight.



Telugu stars Mahesh Babu and Prabhas were spotted accompanying Chiranjeevi, as directors S.S. Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, and other producers had joined them in the much-anticipated meeting.



The motive behind the meeting is to negotiate flexible cinema ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh.



The meeting commenced at 11 AM on Thursday and is expected to be a long one, as the stars will apparently bring the problems faced by the industry on to the CM's table.



Tollywood is hoping for a positive announcement soon after the meeting.



--IANS

py/kr