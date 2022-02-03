Three more held in firing incident near Red Fort

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Three more persons were arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday in connection with the firing incident that took place in Angoori Bagh near the Red Fort on Monday night.



A senior police officer said that the accused have been identified as Mohammed Kaif, Mohammed Shoaib alias Shubhi, and Mohammed Kaif.



With this, the number of arrests made in the case went up to six. Three men were injured after they were shot at by a group during the incident which resulted from a road rage.



"Three persons -- Abid, Aman and Difaraz -- had suffered bullet injuries in the incident. They are still undergoing treatment," said an officer.



The incident happened on Monday night when Mohammed Shahid, who deals in motor parts, was returning home with his wife on his two-wheeler. When he reached the Angoori Bagh area, his vehicle brushed another two-wheeler with two persons on it.



After a heated argument between the two sides, the locals gathered at the scene. Meanwhile, the two men called their family members. Soon the brother of one of the accused reached the spot along with his friends.



The local people tried to intervene, but the persons who came with the brother of the bikers opened fire at the public. Around five rounds were fired, which left three injured.



Three persons -- Shahbaz, Shadab and Shahzada Farid -- were arrested earlier in connection with the case.



Further probe in the matter is on.



--IANS

atk/arm