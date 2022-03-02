Three held for transporting hash oil worth Rs 2.25 cr in Kerala

Kochi, March 2 (IANS) Three youths were arrested while carrying hash oil worth Rs 2.25 crore in the wee hours of Wednesday on Kerala's Thrissur-Kochi national highway.



According to police, 11 kilograms of hash oil was seized from two vehicles. Those arrested have been identified as Anoop, Nishan and Nasim.



The police party was led by DYSP (Chalakudy) C.R.Santhosh, Inspector B.K.Arun among others.



On questioning the arrested, the police learnt that the product was meant for a Kochi resident, who had invested Rs 38 lakh to procure ganja from Andhra Pradesh and the arrested were conduits to bring the oil for distribution in Kochi..



The police is understood to have traced the origin of the Rs 38 lakh cash transaction that was done.



--IANS

