Three held for shooting at doctor in UP

Bareilly (UP), Feb 28 (IANS) Three persons have been arrested for shooting a surgeon De Keshav Agarwal, who is also the director of a private medical college in Bareilly.



The assailants said that they were trying to threaten Agarwal to compromise in a land dispute case.



The doctor was shot at after his SUV was intercepted by four men on bikes at a railway crossing in Baradari area of the city on Saturday night.



The bullet passed through his jaws. He has been hospitalised and his condition is stated to be stable.



SSP Rohit Singh told reporters: "Dr Agarwal had purchased a land from one Anees Ali near his medical college in 2017. Later, he found that Anees had sold the same plot to someone else. The latter was booked for cheating at that time and sent to jail. In 2019, Anees allegedly attempted to extort money from Agarwal and another FIR was lodged against him. Then, Anees hired three men to threaten the doctor."



