Three Al-Badr terrorists arrested in J&K's Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) Three terrorists of the Al-Badr proscribed outfit were arrested along with arms and ammunition on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area, police said.



The three terrorists were arrested by a joint party of local police and other security forces in Dangiwachi village.



"An FIR under relevant sections of law has been lodged in this case," the police said.



