This police station has library, Wi-Fi for students

Hathras (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 9 (IANS) The Hathras police have opened up a library for students in the Chandpa police station.



Known as the 'Malkhana of Books', it is a one of its kind initiative.



The library offers Wi-Fi facility to students and can accommodate 35 children at a time.



Vineet Jaiswal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Hathras said that the library has been built with the help of the district magistrate.



The library is well equipped with above thousand books of all subjects, ranging from literature, science, spiritual and law. There are relevant books for those appearing in different competitive examinations.



This initiative by Hathras Police aims to facilitate the young talent to nurture themselves alongside bolstering the police- community relationship in a big way, the SP said.



--IANS

