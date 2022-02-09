This Budget not for poor but for the rich at the top: CPI MP

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam on Wednesday said that Budget 2022-23 is not for the poor but "only for those rich who are at the top".



Speaking on the general discussion on the Budget, he said that it was the government who was responsible for the pitiable situation of migrant workers during the Covid-19 period, a day after rime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday blamed the Congress for it.



Claiming that this government is for top businessmen, not for the poor, Viswam asked what was for the poor, for women, for peasants and MSP in the Budget.



He also said that his party has always criticised the Congress for causing disaster to the economy but the Modi government has been doing it in a harsh and disastrous manner.



DMK member Kanimozhi Somu, in her maiden speech, said that the road to recovery was very fragile, and the only sure thing in the last three years is economic uncertainty.



"We are sitting on a health time bomb," she added.



CPI-M Elamaram Kareem said that this was an anti-people Budget. "Unemployment is so bad that there are job riots in Bihar. No Budget in the recent period has been presented at a time the economy is going through so many problems. Need of the hour was job creation. The Budget failed to address this," he said.



Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sanjay Singh said that the government first promised two Acrore jobs but now they have promised 60 lakh jobs, admitting that they are not capable of giving two crore jobs.



