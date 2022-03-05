'There is a limit to patience of Hindus', says K'taka Minister

Shivamogga (Karnataka), March 5 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj K.S. Eshwarappa on Saturday once again stirred a controversy by stating that there is a limit to patience of Hindus.



After meeting BJP worker Venkatesh at the Meggan hospital, who was attacked by miscreants on Thursday, Eshwarappa said that there is a limit to patience of the Hindu community. If the limits are crossed, it could lead to a real split in the society. "I am saying this as a minister," he underlined.



"After the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, the state government has taken necessary measures and arrested all the accused persons. However, the goonda mindset of certain community members has not yet gone," he stated.



Eshwarappa further said, "our worker Venkatesh had been attacked by goondas of a particular community. Two of them have already been arrested. Because of a few, the image of the whole community is tarnished. Community leaders should initiate action on these persons."



All people of the community are not bad, only a few goondas are indulging in such activities. The community leaders must give attention to them, he said.



Shivamogga, after seven days of curfew has returned to normal, but the situation became tense after a gang attacked Venkatesh on Thursday. The police are on high alert and is investigating the case.



--IANS

mka/skp/