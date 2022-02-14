There has been a renewed focus to construct museums: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that over the last seven years, there has been a renewed focus to build new museums with engaging exhibits and content, leveraging modern technologies such as digital, augmented reality and virtual reality.



The Union Ministry of Culture is organising a two day global summit in Hyderabad on 'Reimagining Museums in India', on February 15-16.



The summit will be inaugurated by Cultural and Tourism Minister, Reddy.



Participants from India, Australia, France, Italy, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom will be a part of the summit that will be held online over two days and participation is open to the public.



Approximately, 2,300 people have already registered to attend the event.



The summit is being organised under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' -- the flagship programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence and celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.



Speaking about the Summit, Reddy said: "India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage. India's over 1,000 museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations."



"We have also invested significantly in upgrading existing museums so that they continue to be relevant to the new generation," Reddy said.



The Global Summit will bring together leading luminaries, domain experts and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies.



Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for Museums.



An outcome of this knowledge sharing will include creation of a blueprint for development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums in India.



The online summit will encompass four broad themes -- architecture and functional needs, management, collections (including curation and conservation practices), education and audience engagement.



--IANS

ssb/pgh





