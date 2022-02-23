The world's oldest barbershop comes to Powai

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANSlife) The World's First Barbershop Truefitt & Hill has been a fixture among the upper crust of the British upper crust for nearly two centuries, and they are continuing their illustrious legacy by bringing their luxury grooming services to Mumbai's fashionable suburb of Powai. Truefitt & Hill has redefined luxury grooming for men for centuries with their meticulous attention to detail and constant product innovations.





Truefitt & Hill has announced the opening of their newest barbershop in Powai on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Mr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Hiranandani Group, Mr. Krishna Gupta, Director Lloyds Group, and Mr. Prannay Dokkania, COO, Lloyds Luxuries, inaugurated the luxury barbershop. Distinguished guests included Capt. Pushpinder Singh, GM Air India and COO Air India Express, and Capt. Deepak Dutta, GM Training, Air India. Mumbai has its own magic, and developed suburbs such as Powai are a hotbed for HNI and UHNI residences and corporates. There was a scarcity of exclusive male grooming options in Powai, making it a prime niche market for Truefitt &Hill to promote luxury grooming with a royal touch.



Since their arrival in India, Truefitt & Hill has created an entirely new experience for men. Truefitt &Hill is known for adhering to all the protocols required to maintain a safe and secure grooming experience in today's cautious times where safety and hygiene are important. They provide a soothing experience with a classic regal touch, which is quickly becoming an indispensable part of our modern way of life.



The Powai barbershop's atmosphere is elegant and of noble standards, in keeping with the brand's legacy. The 1500sq ft store has classy interiors decorated with warm ivory and mahogany wood, providing a relaxing environment for the brand's discerning patrons. Aside from signature services such as the Royal Shave and Royal Haircut, Truefitt & Hill also offers a privileged Membership through which patrons can receive complimentary benefits and special discounts on a variety of well-known brands.



Truefitt & Hill, in collaboration with Lloyds Luxuries Ltd, has successfully launched 26 exclusive state-of-the-art barbershops in 13+ cities across India. In order to keep up with high demand, the brand hopes to explore new horizons and potential avenues for the grooming sector in the coming years.



Prannay Dokkania, COO, Lloyds Luxuries excitedly shares, "With more than 2 centuries of grooming experience and has served the best of the people, we are adding new milestones with the launch of our new location in Powai, Mumbai.In the last decade, we see a considerable change in male grooming, and men have become more conscious about what they wear and how they look. We are the market leaders in men's grooming products which are specially chosen to suit Indian men.We plan to reach 50 barbershops in the top 30 cities in India and its subcontinent by the end of 2025."



Truefitt &Hill offers a variety of men's grooming products, including shampoo, serum, aftershave balm, bath & shower gel, luxury shaving soap, shaving cream, brushes, and much more. The extensive collection of products has been carefully curated to make one look dapper for a date or debonair for a meeting.



On speaking at the launch, Mr. Krishna Gupta, Director Lloyds Group shares, "It's another milestone moment for all of us to deliver yet another extension despite the conditions and environment we are in. It is indeed a progressive sign for our growing industry of luxury grooming market and how personal care and grooming has become an integral part of our modern living. The newest location of Powai is a perfect match for the luxe brand, as we can reach out to our patrons in this upmarket township of Mumbai. We at Truefitt & amp; Hill make sure that each of our trusted clientele gets the best of our services and products. Every service from haircut to shave, each interaction is executed with great precision and with strict hygiene and safety precautions."



