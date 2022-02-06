The nightingale has left us, says actor Rahman

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Rahman on Sunday joined scores of people from across the country in mourning the demise of one of India's greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar, saying the nightingale had left us.



Rahman, who is popular in both the Tamil and Malayalam film industries, took to social media to express his condolences. On Instagram, the actor said, "The Golden voice, the nightingale, the legend, has left us.



"Music and musicians are those who lay footprints in our hearts. We don't have to know them personally, yet it hurts us when something sad happens to them.



"That's the power of music. They had become a part of our life from the day we were born till the last day. Rest in peace Lata ji. You will always remain in our hearts and favourites. The world will miss you."



--IANS

