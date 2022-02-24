The more I explore the character, more I learn about the craft: Himanshu Soni

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actor Himanshu Soni who plays Abhimanyu Pandey is getting a lot of appreciation for his role in the show 'Aggar Tum Na Hote'.



Himanshu has played a variety of roles in shows like Buddha, Rajon ka Raja, Neeli Chatri wale and Radha Krishna.



He says: "I have always done a variety of shows and I make it a point not to repeat myself as an actor. I'm getting a great response for this show and it has given me an opportunity to explore my acting potential. The more I am exploring the character, the more I am learning about the craft.



"I'm flooded with messages on social media and fans keep asking what will happen next. Nowadays it is important for an actor to know the audience's instant reaction as in daily shows things change."



'Aggar Tum Na Hote', which showcases the extent to which a nurse goes to treat her patients, came on air last November. The story revolves around Niyati Mishra (essayed by Simaran Kaur), who is a young, hard-working dedicated nurse and Abhimanyu Pandey (Himanshu Soni), who is a rich and seemingly normal young man dealing with mental instability.



