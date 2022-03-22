'The Kasmir Files': Section 144 CrPC imposed in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur, March 22 (IANS) Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in Rajasthan's Kota from Tuesday to April 21 in order to maintain law and order in view of upcoming festivals and the screening of 'The Kashmir Files, which depicts exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s.



A circular from Kota Collector Rajkumar Singh said: "Section 144 will remain in force in the district from 6 a.m. on March 22 to 12 p.m. on April 21."



Gatherings, protests and road march will be banned during the said period, the circular issued on Monday further said.



The order will not be applicable to government programmes, Covid vaccination, among others.



Posting and circulation of unnecessary, disturbing facts through social media are banned and action will be taken against the violators under section 188 of the IPC, the order further read.



Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri tagged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and tweeted: "If the film on #RightToJustice is sabotaged by state in a democracy, what should we think of justice?"



He also tagged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said: "Dear @ashokgehlot51 ji, only strength of terrorists is that they create fear and we get afraid."



His next message was for audience which read, "Dear #TheKashmirFiles viewers, it's your time for justice."



