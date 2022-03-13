The Great Wail of China: Beijing's silence on Ukraine screams

By Mukesh Sharma

Away from political analysts assertions of a "frozen conflict" when Russia took over Crimea in 2014, President Vladimir Putins invasion of Ukraine now has the global hot pot boiling.





But the hot pot, one of the most favourite culinary offerings of the Chinese, isn't really boiling in China, at least not over the Ukrainian conflict.



Lately, Russia's dearest neighbour to the south has been wallowing in impressive economic numbers announced after its vaunted ‘Two Sessions'. The National People's Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) wrapped up their annual Twin Sessions in Beijing on Friday.



After getting the strategic hawks around the world shifting in their chairs for an explanation as Beijing increased its defence budget by 7.1 per cent for 2022, Premier Li Keqiang announced economic statistics that place the world's second largest economy on a comfortable pedestal. The hike comes in the wake of threats by the US and its allies.



China has set a target of 5.5 per cent economic growth for the current year, and wants to create 11 million urban jobs every year amid other handsome economic statistics that follow a period of hobbled economic activity across the world.



The defence outlay hike for one of the strongest militaries in the world comes as all countries look at the Russian sphere of influence buffeted by war and instability. Tension between Ukraine and Russia has created more than ripples across the world.



It is more than clear that China is walking a tightrope on Ukraine. Putin was a guest at the opening of the Winter Olympics and the two countries vowed to cement relations during the visit. Deep down, China cannot deny that Russia's invasion of its Western neighbour is ‘wrongdoing', a word often paraded in Chinese state media for actions by countries not considered friendly to Beijing. China and the US have been at loggerheads for years now with the world's second largest economy playing catch up with the most formidable military and economic power known to flex its geopolitical muscle in all parts of the world.



China has called for talks to resolve the conflict but refused to call Russia's bluff on the military operation. It did not even condemn Putin's misadventure which has seen Western nations go ballistic at Moscow in terms sometimes unheard of.



While body bags and bloodied Ukrainian children trigger an abhorrence of Russia, more so because there was no apparent provocation from Kiev, one has to see the escalating conflict in terms of a largely ethnic phenomenon. Though there has been opposition within Russia to what the Kremlin sees as just action, there seems to be widespread support for the move within the Russian community.



I could connect with Vladimir Zharikhin, Deputy Director, Institute of CIS countries. He has a completely different take on the issue. Zharikhin thinks the military operation by Russia in this case is not aimed at acquiring any territory of Ukraine. It is aimed at ensuring the security of the republics of Donbas in eastern Ukraine recognised by it, as well as ensuring its own security through the demilitarisation and de-Nazification of Ukraine.



Zharikhin believes the China-Taiwan conflict is a "completely different case" and that the desire of the People's Republic of China to return Taiwan to the country is supported by the recognition of Taiwan by the entire world community as part of China.



The Taiwan issue has been heating up over the years and Beijing hasn't ruled out anything to bring about the reunification of the island which it deems a breakaway province.



India's studied stance on the issue has also been under the spotlight. Zharikhin thinks India has taken a neutral position in the dispute as it is in New Delhi's long-term interests. India has been a traditional ally of Ukraine, and Moscow has been known to stand by it especially during the Cold War.



China, however, has tried to take Biden by the lapel of his coat over an issue that can be considered collateral to the Ukrainian conflict. China alleges that the US is behind laboratories intended to produce biological weapons on Ukrainian territory. With the accusation or allegation, Beijing is trying to get even with Washington over something that happened about two years ago. With Donald Trump in the hot seat, the US had accused China of being behind the origins of the novel coronavirus that purportedly originated in Wuhan.



The Global Times on March 11 published an article citing a Russian Defence Ministry report that says the US and its Nato allies have bio labs on Ukrainian soil.



China, it seems, is carefully using the conflict to get even with the US and other Western powers while maintaining a studied silence. While India's silence on the conflict may have been dictated by strategic interests that align with its long-term policy, China's decision of not rubbing the Kremlin the wrong way seems more like a step taken without giving a thought to the basic norms of civility in international politics



Let us see how long can the dragon keep the fire in its mouth drawn inside.



--IANS

mukesh/ksk/