'The Good Boss' starring Javier Bardem wins big at Goya Awards

Los Angeles, Feb 13 (IANS) Javier Bardem-starrer 'The Good Boss' written and directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa has emerged as the biggest winner at The Goyas - Spain's top film awards. The film collected six awards, reports Deadline.



The film was conferred with the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay for Aranoa, Best Actor for Javier Bardem, Best Original Score for Zeltia Montes and Best Editing that went to Vanessa L. Marimbert. Earlier, it earned 20 nominations at the awards show, a record in itself.



As per Deadline, the ceremony saw Bardem continue his streak at the awards, collecting his sixth Goya in total, while filmmaker Aranoa is now up to seven across his career.



'The Good Boss', produced by The MediaPro Studio and MK2 Films, stars Bardem as a factory owner who schemes his way to solving all of the problems within his business and his personal life, including his infidelities. Cohen Media Group will handle the US release.



Further winners at the 2022 Goyas included Blance Portillo picking up Best Actress for her work in 'Maixabel', the film also fetched Supporting Actor award for Urko Olazabal and New Actress for Maria Cerezuela.



'Another Round' walked away with Best European Picture title, while New Director went to Clara Roquet of 'Libertad'.



--IANS

aa/kr

