'The Fame Game' trailer packed with drama and suspense

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) The trailer of the Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer web show 'The Fame Game' was launched on Thursday. The suspenseful family drama follows the story of actress Anamika Anand (played by Madhuri), who one fine day goes missing.



The investigation that follows her sudden disappearance, uncovers the messy truth behind her perfect life and family.



Karan Johar, whose Dharmatic Entertainment has produced the show, said in a statement, "'The Fame Game' has drama, emotions, thrills, secrets and everything audiences would be entertained with. It's a sophisticated, complex family drama that shows you how fame, despite being so covetable, can turn your life upside down."



Lauding the writer-showrunner Sri Rao and directors Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, Karan said, "Sri Rao, Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli beautifully capture the complexities and hidden realities of a Bollywood superstar while highlighting relatable elements of family and trust."



Commenting on the starcast of the show, the producer said, "Plus, it has the finest talents in the industry like the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit Nene, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, as well as some amazing young stars like Lakshvir Saran and Muskkaan Jaferi. We're pleased to house this special series at Netflix India and hope global audiences will be thoroughly engaged."



Talking about his thoughts on 'The Fame Game' and the association with Netflix, Apoorva Mehta from Dharmatic Entertainment said, "Dharmatic Entertainment has constantly endeavored to bring forth diverse yet entertaining stories. We are elated to continue our association with Netflix after films like Guilty and Meenakshi Sundareshwar, with The Fame Game - our first scripted series on the platform."



He added, "Starring an excellent ensemble, brought to life beautifully by - Bejoy, Karishma and Sri Rao, it is a gripping story. This series is truly a complete package and we're glad to be bringing it to our audiences".



Adding to this Sri Rao narrated his vision for the show, "'The Fame Game' is a very special series for me that's been three years in the making! It all started with one very simple vision: to create a character and story for Madhuri Dixit that will do justice to her incredible talents as an actress."



He continued "Along with the rest of the world, I've been a fan of Madhuri's for close to 30 years, so when I was in a position to create a series for Netflix, I knew that I wanted it to center around this brilliant artist, to showcase her versatility and breadth as an actor who's at the top of her craft."



"In the role of Anamika Anand, she takes on every shade and enlightens every aspect of a woman -- from mother to wife to daughter to lover to superstar. I guarantee you, The Fame Game will be a thrilling ride. You've never seen Madhuri Dixit quite like this before!", he further said.



Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the series stars Madhuri Dixit Nene in her digital debut along with Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Rajshri Deshpande. 'The Fame Game' will be available to stream on Netflix from February 25.



