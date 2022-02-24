'The Daily Show', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Red Table Talk' bag top prizes

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (IANS) The ongoing NAACP Image Awards, which kicked off from February 21, honoured 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah', 'The Harder They Fall' and 'Red Table Talk' among the productions that nabbed top prizes on Wednesday for the third night during the virtual ceremony.



The five virtual ceremonies will lead up to the live telecast, where the top categories such as entertainer of the year, will be doled out on February 26 on BET. The Monday-Friday virtual ceremonies are live-streamed via the Image Awards' YouTube channel and NAACPImageAwards.net, reports 'Variety'.



Comedian Maya Rudolph bagged her first Image Award in the outstanding guest performance category for 'Saturday Night Live'. For Trevor Noah, winning at the Image Awards has now become a regular affair, he has scored a repeat win in the outstanding host in the reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special category.



According to 'Variety', The 'Daily Show' also topped the outstanding variety or game show category, with Joy Reid's 'The Reid Out' named outstanding news/information series and 'Wild 'n Out' the top reality/reality competition series.



'Red Table Talk' hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, clinched its second consecutive Image Award for the outstanding talk series, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith opening the account of their win at the Awards as they were feted with an additional honour.



'The Harder They Fall' directed by Jeymes Samuels, who has also scored the music of the film, bagged two awards -- one for outstanding breakthrough creative (motion picture) for Samuel and the second for outstanding ensemble cast in a motion picture. The western film, with a total of 12 Image Award nods, stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, RJ Cyler, Edi Gathegi and Deon Cole.



--IANS

aa/dc/svn/