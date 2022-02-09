That was something flattering for me: Prasidh on Rohit's compliment for him

Ahmedabad, Feb 9 (IANS) After producing a match-winning bowling performance in the second ODI against West Indies, India pacer Prasidh Krishna on Wednesday said that receiving a compliment from skipper Rohit Sharma was flattering for him and he is glad to see his hard-work yielding results.



A gritty fifty by Suryakumar Yadav (64 off 83) followed by a dominant bowling performance from Prasidh Krishna (4/12) helped India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit heaped praise on Prasidh Krishna for his heroics with the ball.



"I have never seen a spell like that in India for a long time now. Bowled with a lot of pace and kept it going. The others complimented him," he said.



Asked about Rohit's comments about him, Prasidh during a virtual press conference said, "That was something flattering for me because he (Rohit) has been playing cricket for a long time. (Praise) Coming from him, I am very happy."



"Personally, like I said, I have been putting in yards and trying to do this for quite some time now, so I am glad it happened today," he said.



Talking about his little journey of playing for India, the pacer said that he has been striving to get more consistent since his debut.



"It has been almost a year since I made my debut for India. I have been striving to get more consistent since then.



"I remember, when I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through. But over time, we practised together as a team. We have had plans and we have been very clear on what we wanted to work on. And glad it paid off today," he said.



Prasidh also said the Ahmedabad track was favourable for bowlers and that also helped him.



"The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers. There was more purchase on the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling," he added.



--IANS

avn/cs