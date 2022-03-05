Thane businessman sent to 14-day judicial custody for issuing fake bills
Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department has arrested a Thane-based footwear businessman for issuing fake invoices to the tune of Rs 85 crore to evade tax. After being produced in court, the accused was sent to 14-day judicial custody.
On the basis of an input, the CGST department initiated an inquiry against Corvette Tradelink Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based firm.
In the preliminary inquiry, the CGST officials found that the firm was allegedly involved in tax evasion by issuing fake bills.
A source said the firm issued bills in the name of a fake Delhi-based firm.
"We arrested the director of the firm on Thursday who was produced before a concerned court, which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody," said a GST official.
