Thaman drops update on 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata's next song

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Telugu music director Thaman is riding high on his recent success 'Bheemla Nayak'. The young musician has now dropped an update on the second single from Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'.



As Thaman posted a picture of himself with 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' director Parasuram Petla, he conveyed that the second single from the movie is currently in making and will be out anytime soon.



Besides, Thaman also thanked the audience for making the Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' first single 'Kalaavathi' song a chartbuster.



"At the sets of #SarkaruVaariPaata ?? Enjoying the whole vibe @ParasuramPetla Nailing it We are preparing For the Next. thanks from Us for making our #Kalaavathi a #SensationalKalaavathi", Thaman's tweet reads.



With the release of the first single 'Kalavathi' from the movie, the makers of 'SVP' have maintained to double the hype around the release.



'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', being one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu, have Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, while the movie is billed to be a commercial drama with good entertaining elements imbibed in the story.



'Sarkaaru Vaari Paata' is a joint venture of Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus, and its release date is sealed on May 12.



--IANS

py/kr