Tewari questions Punjab CM, Cong leaders on Ukraine

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Congress MP from Punjab, Manish Tewari on Wednesday questioned the state leaders for doing nothing for the students stranded in Ukraine.



He said, "I am appalled, great leaders of @INCPunjab Congress are nowhere to be seen/heard when thousands of our children are in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MPs who have to do heavy lifting?"



He asked where are leaders like Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and Harish Chaudhary and said, -- is power is be all and end all to them?



"Reason to be in public life is public service. Elections are not beginning and end of Politics. Can't you see the videos, hear the cries of our children? Is this your Punjab Model? I hang my head in shame at your sheer callousness. Wake up gentleman, there is a life beyond elections," he added.



The MP from Punjab called upon Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and requested her to sensitise the government about need to further augment and reinforce evacuation efforts of Indian nationals stuck in war zones in Ukraine especially our kids in Kharkiv -- far from the western borders of Ukraine.



Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla informed that 1,100 of our children are stuck at Kharkiv railway station. Ukrainians are not allowing them to board trains out of Kharkiv. They are prioritising their own citizens in evacuation. They need urgent help, he said.



--IANS

miz/skp/