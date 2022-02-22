Terrorists in J&K might be using arms & ammo left by US forces in Af: Intel

By Amresh Srivastava

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Security agencies are suspecting that parts of sophisticated arms and ammunition left behind by the US forces in Afghanistan might have been transported to Jammu and Kashmir, which may become a security challenge for the forces deployed in the Valley.





Recently, intelligence inputs revealed that eight Iridium satellite phones were activated in the Kashmir Valley, which were earlier used by the US forces in Afghanistan.



The intelligence inputs also suggested that these satellite phones are being used by Pakistan-backed terrorists active in J&K, who are possibly possessing the weaponry left behind in Afghanistan by the US forces in August 2021.



The sources in the intelligence grid said that these are the same Iridium satellite phones that the US Army used, and they got activated again for the first on February 13 when eight communication systems were activated simultaneously, a day ahead of the third anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, 2019.



The sources also said that these communication sets were seen active once in Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Pulwama, while in Baramulla, it was seen active twice. They were together active from 10.30 am to 3 pm on the same day.



The sources in the security set up also confirmed that these communication sets were active in Bandipora, Baramulla and one in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) just opposite to Uri sector on February 14.



"Indian security forces are capable and well-equipped to deal with the terrorists even if they possess US-made weapons," said a senior security person deployed in the operational zone in the Valley.



"We are aware of the weaponries left behind by the US forces in Afghanistan, and have an idea that part of these might have been handed over to the terror outfits in PoK and later it would be transferred to the ultras active in Kashmir valley, the officials said.



The government agencies such the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) are quite capable of tracking these iridium satellite systems, the officer further said.



