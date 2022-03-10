Terrorist killed in encounter in Srinagar

Srinagar, March 10 (IANS) One terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and police at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said on Thursday.



"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," Jammu and Kashmir police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.



The firefight between terrorists and police took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.



As the police zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.



--IANS

