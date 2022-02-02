Terrorist killed in J&K encounter identified (2nd Ld)

Srinagar, Feb 2 (IANS) A terrorist who was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nadigam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday has been identified, officials said.



Police said based on a specific input generated by Shopian police regarding the presence of terrorists in Nadigam area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army and the CRPF.



During the search operation, as the joint search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.



"In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Umar Ishfaq Malik alias Musa son of Ab Ahad Malik resident of Bongam Shopian linked with proscribed terror outfit HM," police said.



As per police records, Ishaq Malik was a categorized terrorist, and he was active since 2020.



He was involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities including recent attack on ASI Shabir Ahmad at Amishijipora Shopian while he was returning back from nearby mosque after offering prayers.



"He was also instrumental in motivating the gullible youth to join terror folds and other criminal activities. Besides, he was also providing logistic and other support to the active terrorists in the area before joining the terror ranks," police said.



Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.



A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.



