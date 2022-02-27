Terrorist arrested in J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 27 (IANS) An active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested by J&K Police in Anantnag district, officials said on Sunday.



Police said during that surprise checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, and he was apprehended by the alert police party.



He has been identified as Shahid Thoker, resident of Nossipora Keegam, Shopian. Incriminating materials and a pistol was recovered from his possession.



"As per police records, the arrested terrorist is a categorised terrorist as he had recently joined the terror fold of proscribed terror outfit LeT," police said.



A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.



--IANS

zi/vd



