Terrorist arrested during encounter in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 4 (IANS) A terrorist, injured during an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, has been arrested, officials said on Friday.



The terrorist, who, police say, was a chronic stone-pelter before joining the terror ranks as an Over Ground Worker (OGW), was arrested in an injured condition.



"Police/security forces arrested a recently joined terrorist identified as Abrar, resident of Azad Gunj, Baramulla, along with arms and ammunition in an injured condition during an ongoing encounter at Langate area of Handwara. Search for the other trapped terrorist going on," police said.



Police said Abrar has several FIRs registered against him before working as an OGW of terrorists and joining the terror fold recently.



--IANS

