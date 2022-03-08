Terrorist aide held in Kashmir, arms & ammunition recovered

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces have arrested a terrorist associate from Sopore in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.



Police said on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of anti-National Elements (ANEs) on March 7, the Sopore police along with the Army's 32 RR and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Nadihal area of sub division Rafiabad.



"During the search operation one terrorist associate was intercepted," police said.



The police said the apprehended person on preliminary questioning disclosed his identity as Firdous Ahmad Wani, a resident of Check Seri Pattan.



"On his personal search, one AK 56 alongwith magazine and 30 live rounds were recovered," police said.



Police have registered an FIR and investigation has been taken up.



