Tense situation continues in K'taka colleges as hijab wearing Muslim students sent back

Bengaluru, Feb 17 (IANS) Tense situation continued in and around Karnataka colleges on Thursday as the pre-university students wearing hijab demanded to be let inside classrooms. The hijab-clad students were sent back and many protested the decision of college authorities.



Six persons, who came in support of the hijab wearing students near the Vijay Para-Medical College, were taken into custody in Belagavi. The individuals who gathered in front of the college raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans and demanded that hijab wearing students must be allowed inside the classrooms. They were taken into custody after they indulged in heated arguments with the police.



State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence and discussed the situation in the state. Meanwhile, Muskaan Khan, the student who made international news by raising 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans against saffron wearing protesting students, remained absent from PES College in Mandya.



Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kumar of Ramnagar district issued prohibitory orders and cancelled physical classes in the district. The First Grade PUC college administration has been asked to take online classes till February 19. More than 20 students of Government Women's PU College in Vijayapura wearing hijab refused to take up exams. The local police clamped prohibitory orders on 200 meters radius of the college and tight security has been arranged.



Prohibitory orders have also been clamped in Hubballi till February 28 to not allow any protests. Meanwhile, a one-day holiday has been announced for Hubballi Arts and Commerce College to avoid any untoward incidents due to the hijab row.



Tension prevailed at Shivamogga DVS College when more than 20 hijab wearing students tried to get inside the college. Police and college authorities sent them back. AAPUC Chemistry Practical exams scheduled to be held on Thursday were postponed in Udupi MGM College.



Students at Sarala Devi College in Bellary questioned how can Hindu students be allowed inside the campus while wearing bindi, bangles and they also be sent out. The students got into an argument with the police for preventing them from entering the premises of the college.



Students wearing hijab were sent back from Belagavi RLS College, Koppal colles, Ballary Veerashaiva Mahila colleges.





