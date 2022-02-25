Temples are symbol of India's culture and way of life: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Union Culture and Tourism minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that temples are the symbol of India's culture and way of life. He added that the Union Government has proposed the Hoysala temples of Belur and Somnathpur to the UNESCO World Heritage.



He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day international conference 'Devayatanam - An odyssey of Indian temple architecture' in Hampi, Karnataka.



"Temples are the symbol of India's culture and way of life. The country's rich tangible and intangible cultural heritage needs to be celebrated and protected and the conference provides a platform to discuss, deliberate and disseminate to the world the grandeur of Indian temples, art and architecture," Reddy said.



The Minister noted that this was in line with the overall vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspires us with 5 Vs -- Vikas (development), Virasat (heritage), Vishwas (trust), Vignan (knowledge), will lead us to becoming a 'vishwaguru' (world leader) so that India shows the world the way.



"Temples of this land should be seen through multiple dimensions as they simultaneously provide spiritual well-being to the soul, enlightenment through education, economic opportunities to the local community, a creative outlet for the craftsmen, artists and artisans, and are a repository of our culture, and glory that shades on our past. The temples promote unity, integrity, and civilization," Reddy said.



He mentioned that the temples of Hampi are already featured in the World Heritage List of the UNESCO for their sheer brilliance, scale of imagination, and scintillating architecture.



"Approximately 10 of India's 40 UNESCO World Heritage Inscriptions are Hindu Temples in different architectural styles, patterns and symmetry. This year the Union Government has proposed Hoysala temples of Belur and Somnathpur to the UNESCO World Heritage List, apart from this India is rebuilding many grand temples," Reddy said.



Union minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said that temples have been centres of Indian art, knowledge, culture, spirituality, innovation and education.



