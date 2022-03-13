Telugu production house announces movie with Roshann

Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) Actor Roshann, son of actor Srikanth Meka, who created a good impression with his latest movie 'Pelli SandaD', has signed a movie with a popular production house.



On the occasion of the young actor's birthday, the makers of his upcoming movie made an official announcement.



Vyjayathi Movies, a renowned production house of Tollywood, has announced a movie with the 'Nirmala Convent' actor. The makers took to their social media websites to announce the same. It is reported that National Award winner Pradeep Advaitam will helm this prestigious project.



"We are delighted to announce our Production No.9 with #Roshann, Directed by National Award Winning Director PradeepAdvaitam. Wishing 'Roshann' a very Happy Birthday @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms", the Tweet by Vyjayathi Movies read.



Co-produced by Swapna Cinema, the makers have kept the other details under the wraps.



