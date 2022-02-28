Telangana municipal body vice-chairman booked for rape

Hyderabad, Feb 28 (IANS) Vice-chairman of a municipal body in Telangana's Nirmal district has been booked for allegedly raping a minor.



Nirmal Municipal Council vice-chairman Sajid Khan, a leader of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) went into hiding, after police booked a case against him under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).



Nirmal district superintendent of police Praveen Kumar said the police have constituted four teams to apprehend him. Police launched a search for the accused in Nirmal, Adilabad, Bhainsa and other towns. He was confident that the accused would be arrested soon.



Khan allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl in Hyderabad last month. The victim told police that the accused took her there along with the help of a woman, who is the owner of the house where the girl's family resides.



The victim, a class 8 student, had approached a child helpline and through them lodged a complaint against the municipal vice chairman.



DSP Upendra Reddy said after medical examination of the victim and preliminary investigation, a case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of POCSO was booked against him. The house owner and car driver were also booked in the case.



The victim told the police that she was taken to Hyderabad on the pretext of a function and the accused perpetrated the crime at a hotel.



The girl later revealed this to her parents, who approached the child helpline and subsequently the police to lodge a complaint.



--IANS

ms/shb/