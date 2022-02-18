Telangana minister prays at tribal fair for KCR becoming PM

Hyderabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Telangana's minister for labour Malla Reddy on Friday prayed to tribal deities at Medaram Jatara to make Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao the next prime minister of the country.



The minister said he prayed to Sammakka and Sarakka to make KCR the Prime Minister. "My only prayer to the goddesses was to make our leader KCR Prime Minister of the country. He will transform the entire country in two years the way he developed Telangana," he told reporters after making the offerings to deities at Medaram Jatara, billed as the biggest tribal fair in Asia.



"In the past, the tribal goddesses fulfilled my wishes and I hope this time too they will answer my prayers," Malla Reddy. He was confident that KCR as the prime minister will lead the country on the path of development and prosperity.



KCR turned 68 on Thursday. As part of his birthday celebrations, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders prayed for his long life. The celebrations and prayers assumed significance in view of the TRS chief declaring a Apolitical war against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.



KCR is aiming to play a key role in national politics by bringing together like-minded parties for a front against the BJP. Last week, he called for efforts by all parties to throw out BJP from power saying it was ruining the country.



As part of his efforts, AKCR will be visiting Mumbai on February 20 to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray spoke to Chandrasekhar Rao over phone on Wednesday and invited him to Mumbai.



The Maharashtra chief minister extended his full support to the efforts of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief to fight anti-people policies of the BJP government at the Centre and for federal justice.



Meanwhile, three other state ministers Indrakaran Reddy, E. Dayakar Rao and T. Srinivas Yadav also offered prayers at Medaram Jatara, which reached a climax on Friday.



The ministers reviewed the arrangements for the chief minister's visit to Medaram later in the day.



