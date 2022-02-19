Telangana Congress leader drops plan to quit

Hyderabad, Feb 19 (IANS) Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy on Saturday dropped his plans to quit the party.



He told reporters that for now he will not be leaving the party. He said he took the decision on a suggestion by the high command.



Jagga Reddy, as the leader is popularly known, said some people in the Congress party were running a false propaganda against him and he would write a letter to party's national president Sonia Gandhi.



The member of Telangana State Legislative Assembly said he also lodged a complaint with the police about social media posts against him.



Jagga Reddy had earlier announced that he will take a decision on Saturday in quitting or continuing in the party.



The MLA from Sangareddy called on senior party leader V. Hanumantha Rao, who advised him not to leave the party. Rao wanted him to fight injustice by staying in the party. The MLA told him that he would take a final decision after consulting party workers. During their meeting, TPCC general secretary B. Kishan fell at the feet of Jagga Reddy, begging him not to quit the party.



Hanumantha Rao said a misinformation campaign was being run against him and Jagga Reddy on social media. He alleged that their detractors were spreading lies that they were planning to join Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The former MP said they have lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police station and will also complain to the Election Commission.



In December, Jagga Reddy had written a letter to Sonia Gandhi complaining about TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy's style of functioning. He had urged her to direct Revanth Reddy to change his style of functioning or appoint a new TPCC chief who works for the party's prospects.



The MLA had taken strong exception to Revanth Reddy calling for a protest program 'Rachabanda' at Erravelli without prior intimation to him despite him being the local MLA. Jagga Reddy said the TPCC chief was not functioning along party lines and was instead using such programs for his own benefit.



