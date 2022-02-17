Telangana Congress chief detained after call for protests on KCR's birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Thursday detained state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy, who had given a call for protests on the birthday of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.



Police detained Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills area and shifted to Golconda police station to prevent him from leading the protest.



Reddy, who is also a member of Lok Sabha, had called upon party cadres to stage protests across the state on the Chief Minister's birthday to demand the government to fill vacancies in government departments.



He had asked the Youth Congress to organise the protests to demand that KCR fulfill all his poll promises.



Revanth Reddy took to Twitter to condemn the arrest. He shared a video of him being detained by the police. "Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday. Unemployed youth are giving up lives... Is this time to celebrate," asked Reddy.



The TPCC chief was Wednesday placed under house arrest as he had called for protests to demand arrest of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



Meanwhile, Congress MP and in charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore has condemned the arrest of Revanth Reddy for asking for employment to youth of Telangana. "Again KCR garu proved that the main agenda for Telangana movement which was Jobs for youth are not in his agenda," tweeted Tagore.



TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar and vice-president Mallu Ravi also condemned Revanth Reddy's arrest. They alleged that KCR was implementing his Constitution in Telangana by suppressing the voice of opposition.



--IANS

ms/shb/