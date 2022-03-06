Telangana Cabinet approves 2022-23 Budget

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) Telangana state Cabinet met on Sunday and approved the state budget for 2022-23.



The Cabinet meeting, presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was held at his official residence Pragati Bhavan. It approved the budget which will be presented in the Assembly by Finance Minister Harish Rao on Monday.



The Budget session of the state legislature will be beginning without the customary address by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.



The state government has defended the move on the ground that it is not a new session but a continuation of the earlier session.



However, the Governor has taken exception to this. "The House is meeting after five months. Under normal circumstances, when the House is convened after such a long interval, it is a new session, but the government has chosen to continue the earlier session," she said in a statement on Saturday.



The Governor expressed her displeasure over the government scrapping her address.



She, however, stated that she has given her recommendation for the presentation of the Budget as her primary intention is people's welfare.



"I, however, respecting the constitutional convention and going beyond political considerations and keeping up with the spirit of cooperative federalism, have conveyed my recommendation for the introduction of the Financial Bill. I had the liberty to take my time to give my recommendation. But knowing well that people's welfare is involved, and giving primacy to people's welfare, I gave my recommendation without any time lag," the Governor said.



