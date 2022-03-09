Telangana CM announces filling up of 91,142 vacancies

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Meeting a long-pending demand of educated unemployed youth in Telangana, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced filling up of 91,142 vacancies in government departments.



Making a much-awaited statement in the Legislative Assembly, he declared that notifications will be issued immediately for filling up 80,039 vacancies.



He also announced that all 11,103 contract employees will be regularized. Hereafter, there will be no contract appointments system in the state, he said amid thumping of desks by the legislators.



KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known, said as a result of these recruitments there will be an additional financial implication of Rs 7,000 crore per annum. Nevertheless, the government has taken this bold decision to go ahead with the recruitments, he said.



He also announced relaxing upper age limit for recruitments by 10 years. Upper age limit for candidates belonging to Other Caste (OCs) will now be 44 years. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Backward Classes (BCs), the new upper age limit will be 49 years. This will be 54 years for differently abled.



Of 80,039 vacancies to be filled, 18,334 are in home department, 13,086 in secondary education, 12,755 in medical, health & family welfare, 7,878 in higher education, 4,311 in backward classes welfare, 3,560 in revenue department and the remaining in 21 other departments.



He said the government has also decided that henceforth vacancies will be identified in advance and an annual calendar for recruitments will be published and recruitments will be taken up in a transparent manner.



KCR recalled that the slogan of Telangana movement was water, funds and appointments. "After the formation of the state, the funds of Telangana are available to Telangana itself. We are constructing irrigation projects as per the requirements of Telangana," he said.



With the amendment to the Presidential Order due to the efforts of the Telangana government, local candidates will get 95 per cent reservation in government employment from the lowest cadre of attendant to the highest cadre of Revenue Division Officer (RDO), he told the House claiming that Telangana is the only state in the entire country to achieve this.



The government also created seven new zones comprising all 33 districts. Due to taking up recruitment in the 7 zonal and 33 district cadres, the problems of vacant posts and shortage of staff in the remote areas of the state will be resolved.



He explained the measures taken by the state government after the formation of the new state to improve the administration. He said a total of 1,12,307 new posts were sanctioned. Along with this, the government identified the vacant posts and decided to fill up 1,56,254 posts. Till now 1,33,942 posts have been filled-up, he said.



--IANS

ms/skp/