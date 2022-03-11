Telangana CM KCR indisposed (Lead)

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was slightly indisposed on Friday.



He went to Yashoda Hospital for a check-up. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), doctors were conducting heart related angiogram tests.



The chief minister told the doctors that he was feeling weak for the past two days and suffering from slight pain in left arm and left leg.



According to CM's personal physician Dr M.V. Rao, the chief minister was stable. He said this was just a preventive check-up.



"We have performed normal health checkups and are yet to do a few more tests as preventive checkup," the doctor said in a statement issued by CMO.



"As a part of routine checkup we are conducting CT scan and angiogram and we will decide what to do depending on the report. CM is stable. This is just a preventive check-up," he added.



The doctor said regular checkups are done for the chief minister in February every year.



KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, was accompanied by his wife Shobha Rao, son and cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao, daughter and legislator K. Kavitha and other family members.



Following the indisposition, KCR cancelled his visit to Yadadri temple. He was scheduled to participate in some rituals at Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.



The chief minister had also planned a meeting to review the arrangements for the reopening of the temple for devotees after the renovation later this month.



