Telangana BJP MLA threatens UP electorate voting against saffron party

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (IANS) BJP MLA from Telangana, T. Raja Singh, has sparked a controversy with a video in which he could be heard threatening the voters in Uttar Pradesh that if they don't cast their votes for the BJP, their houses will be demolished and they will be driven out of the state.



A video of the member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly went viral on social media in which he warned the UP voters of dire consequences if they voted against the saffron party.



The controversial MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad voiced concern over 'huge voter turnout in some areas' of Uttar Pradesh during the second phase of polling on Monday. He believes that UP CM Yogi Adityanath's enemies came out in large numbers to cast their votes.



Singh also appealed to the 'Hindu brothers and sisters' to come out and vote in the remaining five phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh.



"To those who don't vote for BJP, I want to tell you that Yogi ji has called for thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. They are on the way to Uttar Pradesh. After the elections, those who did not support Yogi Ji will be identified. You know what JCBs and bulldozers are used for," the MLA said.



"I want to tell those traitors in Uttar Pradesh who don't want Yogi ji to become the Chief Minister again, 'beta', if you want to live in Uttar Pradesh, you will have to say ‘Yogi Yogi', or else you will have to leave the state," Singh added.



The MLA has drawn flak for the video with many netizens calling for action against him for making open threats. They urged the Election Commission to take action against him.



Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao has also slammed Singh and called him a 'comedian'.



"Just when you think they can't stoop any lower, yet another amazing comedian pops up," tweeted KTR.



