Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for JD-U worker's death

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led state government on Wednesday for the alleged killing of a JD-U worker Samastipur district.



The victim, identified as Mohamad Khalil Rizvi, was killed in Akbarpur Fakrina village on February 17 and his body was buried in a poultry farm after it was drenched with petrol and set on fire. The accused also used salt to decompose the body quickly.



A video in this regard has also gone viral on social media, wherein a person is seen saying on camera that Rizvi has been lynched by violent cow vigilantes.



However, IANS has not verified the authenticity of the video.



Based on the video, Tejashwi Yadav questioned Nitish Kumar's poor leadership.



"What is happening in Bihar Nitish Ji? Law and order has completely ended in Bihar. A Muslim youth who was also a JD-U worker was lynched in the name of cow. He was beaten by cow vigilantes, set on fire, and then buried. Why are such incidents continuously taking place in Bihar and why are people taking laws into their own hands?" he asked.



Meanwhile, the police said that Rizvi was kidnapped on February 17 for making false promise of providing a government job and taking Rs 3.70 lakhs from a Vipul Kumar, five years ago.



Mohamad Sehban Habib Fakri, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Samastipur (Sadar) said: "We have arrested Vipul Kumar on the basis of the video. During investigation, he claimed that he had given Rs 3.70 lakhs to Rizvi for providing him a government job, five years ago. But he was neither returning the money nor providing him any job.



"Hence, Vipul along with his friends kidnapped Rizvi from the area under Musrigharari police station and took him to the poultry farm and brutally beat him up. They then poured petrol over his body and set it ablaze. His charred body was buried in a pit. The accused also put salt in order to decompose his dead body quickly.



"After kidnapping Rizvi, Vipul had also removed his phone's simcard. He then inserted it in his phone and demanded Rs 3.70 lakhs from Rizvi's wife."



