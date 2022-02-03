Tej Pratap Yadav offers Sahani, Manjhi and Kushwaha to join RJD

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has offered VIP chief Mukesh Sahani, HAM president Jitan Ram Manjhi and JD-U leader Upendra Kushwaha to join his party.



"We have already given offers to these leaders and we are expecting that they would shake hands with us any time. Mukesh Sahani is my younger brother. He along with Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha will come under the umbrella of the RJD very soon," Yadav said.



Tej Pratap Yadav hinted that Mukesh Sahani, or Jitan Ram Manjhi are not pleased with alliance partners BJP and JD-U in Bihar. They were ignored by BJP and JD-U during selection of seats for the upcoming MLC election.



It is a desperate time for Mukesh Sahani as he has already lost Bochaha seat after the demise of his MLA. Apart from that his MLC term is also coming to an end very soon. After that he will not be the member of any house. Hence, it would be extremely difficult for him to hold the ministry portfolio in the Nitish Kumar government.



At present, Mukesh Sahani led VIP is having 3 MLAs, who are supporting the government. On that basis, Mukesh Sahani got animal husbandry and fisheries ministry. Sahani is on the radar of the BJP ever since he jumped in the fray of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. He has also given several statements against UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the campaign.



Jitan Ram Manjhi too is not pleased with the BJP and the JD-U. He has already expressed his view on being ignored during the seat selection for MLC polls.



Upendra Kushwaha, the president of JD-U parliamentary board, went beyond party line and criticized the Union Budget on Tuesday. He said that people of Bihar were expecting special status but the Union Finance Minister ignored it.



After he spoke against party line, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar immediately went for damage control and appreciated the Budget. He also said that this budget would have so many things for the poor state like Bihar.



