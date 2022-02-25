Teen couple commit suicide on rail tracks in UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 25 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend, 18, allegedly committed suicide after their families disapproved of the relationship.



The girl jumped in front of a freight train on Thursday and the boy did the same a few hours later on the same track.



The couple lived in Shahjahanpur's Katra area and belonged to the same community.



The girl, as per officials, told her mother on Thursday morning that she was going out and an hour later, she was found dead on the railway tracks near Hulasnagla crossing.



When her friend heard the news, he left the village and started walking on the same track. His family members then received a call from the government railway police (GRP) that their son's body was found near Tisua railway station in Bareilly district, about 10 km from the village.



The teenage couple were in a relationship for nearly a year and recently their parents came to know about their affair and told them to part their ways. The boy was a school dropout while the girl was studying in Class 9.



Their parents refused to comment on the incident.



Katra Station house officer (SHO), Praveen Solanki, said, "A minor girl and an 18-year-old boy were killed in a train accident. It could not be ascertained yet whether the incidents are both related. The situation is peaceful in the village. We are still investigating. Following the incident, rail traffic on Delhi-Lucknow route was affected for nearly two hours."



