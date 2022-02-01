Tech-led development in health, education will help India: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (IANS) Giving a mixed reaction to Union Budget 2022-23, Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD)president Naveen Patnaik said the proposed technology led development in health and education will help the country to a large extent in this pandemic situation.



"The focus of the budget on technology and infrastructure-led growth will have a positive impact. The production linked initiative schemes in 14 sectors and extension of Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme would be helpful in mitigating supply side constraints," Patnaik said in a statement on Tuesday.



However, the sectoral allocation is slashed in critical sectors like agriculture and farmers' welfare, higher education, rural development and women and child development, which could hamper inclusive growth, he said.



Similarly, reduction in allocation under MGNREGS in a pandemic situation is not going to help poor people, he pointed out.



"Already, there are serious issues of offtake by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) leading to dislocation in paddy procurement. Further, reduction in food subsidy under National Food Security Act (NFSA) will put farmers in serious trouble. This needs to be reconsidered," the Chief Minister demanded.



Stating middle class and poor people are heavily impacted by price rise and inflation, Patnaik said this budget has not addressed the price rise being faced by people.



He further said that there is a sharp decline in LPG subsidy, which will affect household economics very badly and women will bear the brunt of LPG price rise.



Raising objections to a proposal to collect over 20 per cent of the Union taxes through levy of Cess and Surcharge, the Chief Minister said, the increasing level of Cess and Surcharge is shrinking the mandated transfers of share tax due to the states. And, this is against the spirit of co-operative federalism.



He expressed happiness for recognising the importance of millet in the Union Budget in the context of the declaration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Odisha Millet Mission has been a game changer in promoting nutritional security and augmenting farmer's income, he said.



Patnaik also welcomed increase in the allocations under Jal Jivan Mission (JJM), PMAY. However, he recalled the demand of Odisha on rural housing PAMY-G scheme.



"People of Odisha are shocked that the genuine demands of Odisha on rural housing are neglected, while the same is considered for other states. I hope Centre would rectify this injustice being meted out to the poor and the tribal people of Odisha by not sanctioning houses," he further stated.



The Chief Minister has expressed displeasure for not considering Odisha as a special state as it faces natural disasters very frequently.



"Odisha is the only state in the country which is more frequently affected by natural calamities and our repeated demand for special consideration in this regard has not been addressed in the Budget," he added.



