Teaser of investigative crime thriller 'Jothi' garners million views

Chennai, Feb 5 (IANS) The teaser of debutant director A V Krishna Paramatma's investigative thriller, 'Jothi', featuring actor Vetri in the lead, has garnered an impressive million views on YouTube.



The teaser, which was released by a number of film celebrities simultaneously, has triggered huge interest among film buffs. The film has also caught the attention of industry experts as it has been produced by editor SP Raja Sethupathi.



Raja Sethupathi is best known for his work as an editor in the critically acclaimed superhit, 'Sathuranga Vettai', featuring actor Nataraj Subramaniam in the lead. The film features Sheela Rajkumar, who impressed with her performances in 'Draupadi' and 'Mandela', as the heroine.



Apart from Vetri and Sheela, the investigative crime thriller also features 'Golisoda 2' heroine Kirisha Kuroop, actors Saravanan, Ilango Kumaravel of 'Ratchasan' fame, Mime Gopi and Sai Priyanka Ruth in important roles.



Harshavardhan Rameshwar has scored the music for the film, which has been edited by Satya Murthy. Cinematography has been handled by Sesi Jaya while Karthik Netta has penned the lyrics for the songs in the film.



