Teaser of Vishnu Vishal, Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer 'Mohandas' released

Chennai, March 16 (IANS) Director Lokesh Kanakaraj and actor Karthi on Wednesday released a brilliant teaser of director Murali Karthick's intense action thriller 'Mohandas', featuring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead.



The hard-hitting teaser, which looks interesting and promises an exciting action thriller, begins with a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, "The future depends on what you do today."



It then has Vishnu Vishal narrating a very interesting story. He begins by saying, "Once upon a time there was a forest." He corrects himself instantly and says, " A forest used to exist in the place that this city now exists," and then goes on to list the wild animals in the forest, all the while wondering what animal he should pick to best describe his character.



The indecision ends after a while and he settles for lion.



He then goes on to say that this lion (referring to himself) is hungry and is about to hunt a deer (referring to Aishwarya Rajesh). "If you, at this point, think that the deer should escape even if it means the death of the lion due to hunger, then, to you, I am a villain. If you, on the other hand, think that the lion should kill the deer and live, then to you, I am a hero. My name is Mohandas."



Produced by Shubhra, Aryan Ramesh and Vishnu Vishal, the film will also feature Indrajith Sukumaran, Karunakaran, Lallu, Prakash Raghavan and Shariq Hassan among others.



The film has music by Sundaramurthy KS and cinematography by Vignesh Rajagopalan.



